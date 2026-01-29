City Group: Exporting Bangladesh’s quality worldwide

This global momentum will be further reinforced by City Group’s participation in Gulfood 2026, one of the world’s leading food and beverage trade exhibitions, providing a key platform to strengthen international partnerships and engage with global buyers.

Speaking about the Group’s export approach, Luthful Kabir Shaheen, Director – Business Development, said “Our export journey has been driven by preparedness rather than speed. We focused on building the right systems, compliance structures, and partnerships so our products could compete confidently in global markets.

Today, City Group exports to more than 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Cyprus, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman, and we continue to expand our international presence. Apart from the Bangladeshi diaspora, we are also attracting consumers from other nationalities and diaspora communities as well.”

Managing Director Md. Hasan added: “Quality remains our non-negotiable commitment. When City Group products reach international shelves, they carry not only our brands, but our responsibility and reputation.”

Guided by the principles of Integrity, Ethics, Innovation, Growth, Harmony, and Sustainability, City Group continues to strengthen its global footprint—positioning Bangladesh as a reliable source of quality products and manufacturing capability.