IDLC Investments wins three FinanceAsia Awards 2026
Recognised as Bangladesh’s Best Investment Bank, Best ECM House and Best DCM House
IDLC Investments Limited, a subsidiary of IDLC Finance PLC, has been awarded by FinanceAsia as Bangladesh’s Best Investment Bank, Best Equity Capital Markets (ECM) House, and Best Debt Capital Markets (DCM) House at the FinanceAsia Awards 2026, reports a press release.
These awards reinforce IDLC Investments’ position as a leading investment banking institution in Bangladesh, reflecting its capabilities across equity and debt capital markets, structured finance, syndication, advisory, underwriting, and trustee services.
The awards recognise IDLC Investments’ performance during a challenging year for Bangladesh’s capital markets, marked by liquidity tightening, higher interest rates, and limited public equity issuance.
Despite having a difficult market environment, IDLC Investments led the country’s only public equity issuance of the year, expanded structured debt solutions, supported regulatory capital formation, and delivered green, Shariah-compliant, syndicated and advisory solutions for leading corporates and financial institutions.
Speaking at the awards ceremony in Hong Kong, M Jamal Uddin, managing director and CEO of IDLC Finance PLC said, “Bangladesh may be a small market, but it tells one of Asia’s most resilient growth stories. The next chapter of the nation’s economic growth will require deeper equity markets, stronger debt capital markets, sustainable finance and more institutional capital. We dedicate this prestigious recognition from FinanceAsia to our honorable clients, investors, regulators, and shareholders.”
Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, managing director of IDLC Investments Limited said, “We are honoured to receive the three prestigious recognitions from FinanceAsia. The achievements reflect the strength of our integrated investment banking platform, the trust of our clients and investors, and our commitment to quality, innovation and execution excellence.”