IDLC Investments wins three FinanceAsia Awards 2026

IDLC Investments Limited, a subsidiary of IDLC Finance PLC, has been awarded by FinanceAsia as Bangladesh’s Best Investment Bank, Best Equity Capital Markets (ECM) House, and Best Debt Capital Markets (DCM) House at the FinanceAsia Awards 2026, reports a press release.

These awards reinforce IDLC Investments’ position as a leading investment banking institution in Bangladesh, reflecting its capabilities across equity and debt capital markets, structured finance, syndication, advisory, underwriting, and trustee services.