OPPO pledges carbon neutrality across its operations by 2050

In recent years, the issue of climate change has gathered momentum, with the frequency of persistent hot weather and climate-related natural disasters drawing worldwide attention. OPPO believes that better environmental protection can be achieved through the parallel advancement of science and technology.
Following years of research and analysis, OPPO released the ‘OPPO Climate Action Report: Climate Pledges and Low Carbon Development Strategy’ at MWC 2023. In the report, OPPO pledges for the first time to achieve carbon neutrality across its global operations by 2050.
With technical support from global consultancy Deloitte, the report outlines five key areas in which OPPO will work towards achieving this goal - low-carbon manufacturing; reducing the carbon footprint of products; investing in options that generate less carbon; utilising digital technology to manage carbon emissions, and collaborating on industry standards to address climate change.
Regarding this, Tony Chen, OPPO Founder and CEO, said, "Achieving our goal of becoming carbon neutral will require both determination and patience. Guided by our mission of 'Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World,' we promise to pursue carbon neutrality with the same zeal and commitment that we invest in our technological innovation."
OPPO has held its global position as the fourth-largest phone manufacturer for two consecutive years, with users in over 60 countries and regions worldwide.
While continuing to drive commercial growth, OPPO is also exploring innovative ways to achieve greener manufacturing and business operations. Through energy saving and emission reduction initiatives, by the end of 2022, OPPO has managed to reduce 6000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions from its operation each year.
We live in a digital era with an ever-increasing demand for data storage, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing. So, the power consumption of data centers and their GPU server clusters is also rising significantly.
To improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions, OPPO is deploying immersion cooling technology for GPU server clusters in its data center. Immersion cooling technology directly draws away the heat generated during operation through the liquid.
Moreover, while designing the packaging of its products, OPPO follows the internationally recognized green packaging principle of 3R+1D (reduce, reuse, recycle and degradable). In 2023, starting in the European market, nearly all plastics have been removed from the packaging of OPPO's smartphones, making them 100 per cent biodegradable and more eco-friendly.
OPPO has also made technological breakthroughs to improve its products' durability.
For example, OPPO's proprietary Battery Health Engine technology can maintain 80 per cent of the original battery capacity for up to 1600 charging cycles, significantly extending battery life. Besides, to tackle the problem of e-waste pollution, OPPO has established a number of product recycling systems and launched a trade-in service in both domestic and international markets to promote the recycling of used electronic devices.
Since 2020, OPPO has carried out a series of energy-saving upgrades to critical machinery in its factories. OPPO is also working on the construction of carbon-neutral data centers.
OPPO's first self-built data center, OPPO Binhai Bay Data Centre, uses 100 per cent renewable energy and continues to explore and apply cutting-edge, low-carbon technology. While constantly thinking about how to improve the user experience of its products, OPPO also aims to provide greener products. To this end, OPPO has made sustainability a key goal in the life cycle management of its products to minimize their impact on the environment.
The road to a greener future is long, but with its Climate Action Report and low-carbon development strategy, OPPO is already on the way to achieving this goal. OPPO is committed to playing its part as it works with partners and the public to build a better future for all.