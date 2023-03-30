OPPO pledges carbon neutrality across its operations by 2050

With technical support from global consultancy Deloitte, the report outlines five key areas in which OPPO will work towards achieving this goal - low-carbon manufacturing; reducing the carbon footprint of products; investing in options that generate less carbon; utilising digital technology to manage carbon emissions, and collaborating on industry standards to address climate change.

Regarding this, Tony Chen, OPPO Founder and CEO, said, "Achieving our goal of becoming carbon neutral will require both determination and patience. Guided by our mission of 'Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World,' we promise to pursue carbon neutrality with the same zeal and commitment that we invest in our technological innovation."

OPPO has held its global position as the fourth-largest phone manufacturer for two consecutive years, with users in over 60 countries and regions worldwide.

While continuing to drive commercial growth, OPPO is also exploring innovative ways to achieve greener manufacturing and business operations. Through energy saving and emission reduction initiatives, by the end of 2022, OPPO has managed to reduce 6000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions from its operation each year.