Symphony Mobile unveils Symphony Z60

Symphony Mobile announced the launch of its newest smartphone - Symphony Z60- packed with advanced features and powered by the latest Android 12 operating system, reports UNB.
The Symphony Z60 boasts a large 6.6-inch HD+ IPS full lamination punch-hole display with 90Hz refresh rate and equipped with a 1.6 GHz Octa-Core Processor.
The phone features a dual rear camera setup with a 52MP UHD primary camera and a 2MP portrait lens. The 8MP front camera ensures sharp and detailed selfies.
The Symphony Z60 comes with ample storage options, including a 3GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant and a 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant, providing plenty of space for storing apps, photos, and videos.
Additionally, the smartphone is powered by 5000mAh Li-Polymer Battery with 18-watt fast charging.
In terms of connectivity, the Symphony Z60 supports 4G/3G/Wi-Fi/BT/GPS/OTG, providing seamless internet connectivity and easy sharing of files.
The Symphony Z60 is competitively priced at Tk 9,999 for the 3GB RAM variant and Tk 10,499 for the 4GB RAM variant, making it an affordable choice for consumers.
"We are thrilled to introduce Symphony Z60, our latest offering in the smartphone market," said Jakaria Shahid, managing director of Symphony Mobile.