Lalon Utshab to be celebrated nationally first time from Friday
The Lalon Smaron Utshab (Lalon Memorial Festival) will be celebrated nationally for the first time marking the 135th death anniversary of mystic saint Lalon Shah.
The three-day festival will be held from 17 to 19 October with the slogan "Manush Bhojle Sonar Manush Hobi (If you love people, you will become a worthy person).
The event will unite devotees, bauls, and musicians from across the country for a grand celebration of Lalon's life, music, and philosophy.
In Cheuria, Kumarkhali, Kushtia - home to the revered Lalon Akhra, the festival will transform the shrine into a vibrant gathering of faith, music, and reflection since the Bengali Year of 1297 after the death of Lalon Shah.
From dawn to dusk, the grounds will resonate with bhaav-geeti, soulful baul performances, and philosophical discussions celebrating the Lalon's vision of spiritual freedom and human unity.
The government on 4 September last announced to observe 17 October every year as the death anniversary of Lalon Shah under "Ka" category national day, asking all concerned ministries, divisions, and agencies to take necessary measures to ensure proper observance of the day.
The district administration has already made extensive preparations. The festival will be officially inaugurated on Friday evening by Cultural Affairs Ministry Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.
However, Lalon devotees are happy that the Lalon Festival has been declared a national day.
This year, Lalon Academy has organised the three-day Lalon Festival in collaboration with the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and the district administration.
Already, Lalon followers, devotees and visitors from all over the country and abroad have started coming to Saiji's Dham to remember and have a glimpse of spiritual guru Fakir Lalon, to know the unknown, to accumulate knowledge, to purify and liberate the soul and to seek spiritual peace.
They are happy to come with the saint and to serve him.
Deputy Commissioner of Kushtia Abu Hasnat Mohammad Arefin told BSS that noted singers and artists of the academy will perform spiritual songs of Lalon Fakir which will be held every night alongside the discussion on the main stage of Akhrabari.
Regarding security, he said that a huge Lalon fair is being held on the banks of the Kali River in the Akhrabari premises amid stringent security measures.
"Necessary security measures have already been put in place. CCTV and watch towers have been installed to make the security foolproof," he said.