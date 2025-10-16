Lalon Utshab to be celebrated nationally first time from Friday

The Lalon Smaron Utshab (Lalon Memorial Festival) will be celebrated nationally for the first time marking the 135th death anniversary of mystic saint Lalon Shah.

The three-day festival will be held from 17 to 19 October with the slogan "Manush Bhojle Sonar Manush Hobi (If you love people, you will become a worthy person).

The event will unite devotees, bauls, and musicians from across the country for a grand celebration of Lalon's life, music, and philosophy.

In Cheuria, Kumarkhali, Kushtia - home to the revered Lalon Akhra, the festival will transform the shrine into a vibrant gathering of faith, music, and reflection since the Bengali Year of 1297 after the death of Lalon Shah.