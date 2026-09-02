Entertainment

Miss World 2026: Bangladesh’s Samanzar Saeed among top 24 after 'Beauty with a Purpose' success

Samanzar Saeed is representing Bangladesh at the 75-year-old Miss World pageant. Contestants from 111 countries are taking part in this year’s edition, being held in Vietnam. The month-long journey will conclude on 5 September, when the winner of this year’s crown will be announced. Before that, Bangladesh’s Samanzar Saeed has raised hopes by winning an event. Here is a look at her journey at the international pageant.

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The 111 contestants at the Miss World pageant have been divided into four zones, from which the Top 40 are being selected. Bangladesh’s Samanzar Saeed is in the Asia & Oceania zone. Good news came for Samanzar from this zone two days ago.
Miss World
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Samanzar Saeed’s project has been selected in the ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ category. She has made it into the Top 6 in the Asia & Oceania zone in this category and is among the Top 24 out of 111 contestants. In the photo, Samanzar is seen with Miss Myanmar, Miss Sri Lanka and Miss Indonesia.
Miss World
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Samanzar Saeed’s Beauty with a Purpose project is titled “Hygiene for Health Bangladesh.” She wore this look on the day the results were announced. The outfit is from the brand Maiya Dhaka.
Miss World
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Samanzar Saeed with Julia Morley, the current chairwoman and CEO of the Miss World Organisation.
Facebook/Samanzar Saeed
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Samanzar Saeed has already completed her closed-door interview session. She appeared before the judges in this look. However, details of how she performed in the interview have not yet been released.
Miss World
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The Top 40 will first be selected from the 111 contestants. Ten contestants from each of the four groups will make the cut. The 10 contestants from each group will be selected based on Beauty with a Purpose, Multimedia, Head-to-Head, Top Model, People’s Choice and the judges’ preferences.
Miss World
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Samanzar wore this gown inspired by the Aparajita flower for the World Designer Round.
Facebook/Samanzar Saeed
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This gown worn by Samanzar Saeed features designs inspired by nakshi kantha and the artworks of acclaimed Bangladeshi artist Zainul Abedin.
Facebook/Samanzar Saeed
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Samanzar Saeed in her airport look. The final round will be held in Nha Trang City. This photo was taken at the airport a few days ago as she travelled to the city.
Facebook/Samanzar Saeed
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At the Miss World stage, Samanzar wore this sequined outfit designed by a renowned Vietnamese designer.
Facebook/Samanzar Saeed
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Miss World Bangladesh Samanzar Saeed on the runway at the Miss World Top Model Round and the Vietnam Beauty Fashion Fest.
Miss World
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