Miss World 2026: Bangladesh’s Samanzar Saeed among top 24 after 'Beauty with a Purpose' success
Samanzar Saeed is representing Bangladesh at the 75-year-old Miss World pageant. Contestants from 111 countries are taking part in this year’s edition, being held in Vietnam. The month-long journey will conclude on 5 September, when the winner of this year’s crown will be announced. Before that, Bangladesh’s Samanzar Saeed has raised hopes by winning an event. Here is a look at her journey at the international pageant.
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