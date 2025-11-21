Miss Mexico wins Miss Universe contest after host insult drama

Miss Mexico was crowned Miss Universe in Thailand on Friday, strutting to victory after the beauty pageant’s host had publicly chastised her, among several dramatic missteps in the run-up to the final stage.

Contestants from Ivory Coast, the Philippines, Thailand and Venezuela also made it to the final round, selected from more than 120 women vying for the title of Miss Universe in a contest considered one of the “big four” of global beauty pageants.

But before Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch was ultimately crowned, chaos reigned—from allegations of an insult to her intellect, to judges quitting and participants taking flops on and off the stage.