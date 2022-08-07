Selena Gomez hopes to quit acting career to be a mother eventually

"She puts things in perspective. I have to basically watch this little person grow into a human being. There's no better feeling in the world. I kind of feel like a parent in a way, even though I'm not," Selena said of her sister.

This is not the first time the singer has spoken about plans of having a family. During an appearance in June on the podcast "Awards Chatter," Gomez said her move from Texas to Hollywood made her put having kids on the back burner.

Though she's currently single, romance might be on the horizon for Gomez after she was spotted getting flirty with Italian movie producer Andrea Iervolino while yachting in Positano, Italy on Wednesday, as per reports.