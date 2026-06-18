Bangladesh, Argentina eye stronger cultural ties

Bangladesh and Argentina have expressed keen interest in deepening cultural cooperation through literature, music, sports diplomacy and people-to-people exchanges.

The keenness came when Argentine Ambassador in Dhaka Marcelo Carlos Cesa met Cultural Affairs Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury at the Secretariat today, Thursday.

During the courtesy call, both sides highlighted the long-standing cultural bond between the two nations, recalling the historic relationship between Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and renowned Argentine writer Victoria Ocampo.

The Argentine envoy said while Tagore remains widely known in Argentina, there is growing interest in discovering contemporary and classical Bangladeshi writers.