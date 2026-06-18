Bangladesh, Argentina eye stronger cultural ties
Bangladesh and Argentina have expressed keen interest in deepening cultural cooperation through literature, music, sports diplomacy and people-to-people exchanges.
The keenness came when Argentine Ambassador in Dhaka Marcelo Carlos Cesa met Cultural Affairs Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury at the Secretariat today, Thursday.
During the courtesy call, both sides highlighted the long-standing cultural bond between the two nations, recalling the historic relationship between Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and renowned Argentine writer Victoria Ocampo.
The Argentine envoy said while Tagore remains widely known in Argentina, there is growing interest in discovering contemporary and classical Bangladeshi writers.
He urged initiatives to translate more Bangladeshi literary works into Spanish and encouraged Bangladesh's active participation in the upcoming Buenos Aires International Book Fair.
The ambassador also highly praised the spiritual Lalon songs of Bangladesh and suggested translating Lalon Geeti into Spanish to present them to the global audience.
The minister said the government is fully committed to enhancing bilateral cooperation based on mutual equality, respect, and the core principle of “Bangladesh First.”
He also called for swiftly finalising an agreement on cultural cooperation proposed by Bangladesh to blend Bangladesh’s Baul traditions with Argentina's Tango and Chamamé.
To permanently institutionalise bilateral friendship, formal proposals were placed on behalf of Bangladesh to name a road after Bangladesh in Argentine capital Buenos Aires.
Furthermore, recognising the climate compatibility between the two nations, a proposal was also extended on behalf of Bangladesh to relocate and plant native Bangladeshi flora and trees in Argentina.
To foster deeper people-to-people connections, the ambassador announced that four prominent Argentine social media influencers and vloggers will visit Bangladesh during the ongoing FIFA World Cup.
This vlogging team will create extensive content showcasing the profound passion of Bangladeshi fans for Argentine football, which will be broadcasted widely in Argentina, paving the way for advanced sports and cultural diplomacy.
State minister for cultural affairs Ali Newaz Mahmood Khyom, who was also present at the meeting, proposed organising a joint “Cultural Evening” featuring leading performing artists from both Bangladesh and Argentina.