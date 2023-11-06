Azra Mahmood Talent Camp partners with Asia Model Festival

Asia Model Festival is a global cultural content platform where all Asians are welcome to participate and exchange their experience. The event is sponsored by the ministry of culture, sports and tourism of the Republic of Korea.
The festival is a key icon and global cultural content platform that represents Asian pop culture and arts industry, promotes Asian models, fashion, and beauty-related industries all over Asia and beyond, as well as introduces global brands and artists to Asia.
The Asia Model Festival consists of three main events: Face of Asia, Asia Open Collection, and Asia Model Awards, stated a press release.
Azra Mahmood Talent Camp, owned by media personality Azra Mahmood and XWalk Communications are the partners for Asia Model Festival in Bangladesh.
Azra Mahmood Talent Camp is an all-inclusive camp dedicated towards a focussed endeavour of transforming aspiring models into world class models by incorporating years of industry experience and knowledge.
It’s also an endeavor of transforming dreams of all men and women into groomed artistic versions of themselves.
This year Face of Bangladesh 2023 was held over an online competition. A total of more than 100 participants sent their applications from which eight girls and eight boys were selected.
The winners were selected through voting on Fantoo app and then a judgment round. Fabliha Khan and B Proshad Das went on to represent Bangladesh on Face of Asia 2023 in South Korea. A total of 25 countries participated in the contest.
Jessia Islam a renowned model and actor, who made her debut in 2017 in Miss World Bangladesh received the Model Star Award in Asia Model Awards 2023 a part of Asia Model Festival 2023.
A total of seven countries were nominated for the awards. Jessia Islam has worked for many renowned brands of the country and has made a name for herself in the fashion industry.
Azra Mahmood Talent Camp’s, the partner for Bangladesh for Asia Model Festival will strive to promote local talents in the international arena.