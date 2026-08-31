Pori Moni, Tanjin Tisha, Toma Mirza, Siam: Ventures beyond acting

Around five years ago, Omar Sani opened a restaurant called ‘Chapwala’ in Dhaka’s Aftabnagar area. Later, he opened ‘Chapwala Shoshurbari’ in Saturia, Manikganj.

Omar Sani said food and hospitality at a Bengali in-laws’ home have their own distinctive qualities. They consider every customer who visits his restaurant a guest of the in-laws’ home.