Was a third party involved in Pori Moni's separation from Razz?

Pori Moni and Sariful Razz fell in love and married. However, their marriage did not last long.

Nearly three years have passed since the end of their marriage, yet questions surrounding their separation linger on.

Addressing long-standing speculations about the involvement of a third party, actress Pori Moni has now spoken up.

Recently, she appeared on an interview programme on a private television channel, where she spoke about her separation from Razz, the breakdown of their marriage and her personal life.

Addressing the issue of a third party directly, Pori Moni stated, “There was no third party involved. The separation happened solely because of differences in understanding.

One needs to make an effort to sustain a marriage and he does not understand that. Nor does he understand how to support someone else’s efforts.”