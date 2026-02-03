Was a third party involved in Pori Moni's separation from Razz?
Pori Moni and Sariful Razz fell in love and married. However, their marriage did not last long.
Nearly three years have passed since the end of their marriage, yet questions surrounding their separation linger on.
Addressing long-standing speculations about the involvement of a third party, actress Pori Moni has now spoken up.
Recently, she appeared on an interview programme on a private television channel, where she spoke about her separation from Razz, the breakdown of their marriage and her personal life.
Addressing the issue of a third party directly, Pori Moni stated, “There was no third party involved. The separation happened solely because of differences in understanding.
One needs to make an effort to sustain a marriage and he does not understand that. Nor does he understand how to support someone else’s efforts.”
Pori Moni also highlighted a misconception circulating within the entertainment industry.
In her words, “There is a rumour in our industry that because of me, he cannot even take care of his child. That is completely untrue.”
She also clarified her expectations of Razz, saying, “I want Razz to have faith in himself. Without anyone telling him, he should understand that he has a child and should realise that responsibility on his own.”
In January 2022, Sariful Razz publicly announced that Pori Moni was pregnant and simultaneously disclosed their marriage.
Pori Moni also confirmed at the time that she was expecting a child and that Sariful Razz was the father.
According to them, they married on 17 October 2021 in a family ceremony. Their son, Shaheem Muhammad Rajya, was born on 10 August the following year.
However, tensions in their marital life did not subside even after the birth of their child.
Although they repeatedly attempted to reconcile after periods of disagreement and emotional conflict, the situation failed to stabilise.
Matters worsened when videos showing personal moments of several actresses were posted from Razz’s Facebook account, triggering widespread discussion and criticism.
Following that incident, fresh unrest emerged in their household, and Razz walked out. Both later appeared separately in the media, making allegations against each other and explaining their respective positions. Ultimately, their divorce became official towards the end of 2023.
Following the separation, both have continued their lives independently and remained active in acting. Pori Moni was last seen in the film Feluboksi.
She has recently signed on to act in Shasti, a film based on a short story by Rabindranath Tagore, where she will star opposite Chanchal Chowdhury. Another of her films, Dodor Golpo, awaits release.
Although she was scheduled to begin shooting for Golaap opposite Nirab, the director has not yet provided further details.
Sariful Razz, on the other hand, last appeared on the big screen in the Eid release Insaaf. His upcoming films include Bonolota Express, Jibon Opera and another untitled project. His co-actors in these films include Toma Mirza, Sabila Nur, and Bidya Sinha Mim.