Runa Laila's concert, Pori Moni's "wedding," Venice and Odyssey

That playful Facebook post went viral almost instantly, attracting hundreds of thousands of reactions and thousands of shares, sparking widespread discussion on social media.

After the final, following Argentina's defeat, Pori Moni jokingly remarked, "Looks like I won't have to get married after all. My beloved Argentina, we'll meet again." The comment kept the Dhallywood star in the spotlight for several more days.

Before the buzz had faded, Pori Moni made headlines again by surpassing cricketer Shakib Al Hasan in Facebook followers. She currently has more than 17 million followers on Facebook, while Shakib has over 16 million. As a result, Pori Moni is now the most-followed Bangladeshi celebrity on Facebook, once again making news.