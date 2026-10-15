Since when did disrespecting others become a source of income, asks Mehazabien
Artificial intelligence (AI) is being used to create objectionable images and videos by superimposing celebrities’ faces on other people’s content. These materials are then circulated on social media. Recently, several fake videos involving actresses Mehazabien Chowdhury and Pori Moni went viral, sparking widespread discussion and criticism. Mehazabien has now spoken out against the practice, asking, “ Since when did humiliating and disrespecting another person become a way to earn money?”
In a post on her Facebook page on Thursday morning, the actress expressed anger over the creation and circulation of fake content using AI. She questioned not only the conscience of those who create such material but also that of people who knowingly share it, helping it reach a wider audience.
On 13 October, objectionable videos featuring the names of Mehazabien and Pori Moni were circulated through the Instagram account of private television channel Maasranga Television. The channel later said its account had been hacked and that fake images and videos created through the misuse of AI technology had been posted. The organisation said it had recovered the account and removed the content.
Fact-checking organisation Rumor Scanner investigated the incident. In a report published on Wednesday, it said the videos in question were not real. They had been created by using face-swap technology to superimpose the two actresses’ faces onto other videos. Maasranga authorities also expressed regret over the incident and said they would take legal action.
Mehazabien shared her views on the issue on Thursday. At the beginning of her post, she wrote, “Creating false and fabricated content in someone’s name using AI and spreading it with the intention of humiliating them is not entertainment. It is a crime.”
However, her concern goes beyond the creation of fake content. She said when hundreds or thousands of people continue to share the same material, the issue goes beyond an individual’s wrongdoing and reflects a larger social problem. She also questioned the values of society in such circumstances.
The actress also rejected the common practice of urging people to consider how they would feel if the same thing happened to a family member. She wrote, “At this point, I don't even feel like repeating that old line that, ‘just imagine if this happened to your mother or sister’.”
Mehazabien then asked, “Why does someone have to be a member of our family for us to respect them as a human being?”
She also highlighted the competition for views, likes and shares on social media. According to her, the desire to remain trending or earn a few dollars by damaging someone else’s reputation is alarming. She acknowledged that content creation has become a source of livelihood for many people. However, she said the need to earn a living does not give anyone the right to humiliate another person.
Mehazabien said anyone could become a victim of such malicious content, noting that the issue is no longer limited to women or men. In the race for views and engagement, anyone can become involved in spreading harmful content, while anyone can also fall victim to it.
The actress said she was particularly concerned about people who do not create such content themselves but willingly spread it. Some share the material, others comment on it, while some help others access it. As a result, content created to humiliate one person reaches many more people.
Mehazabien has previously spoken out against the misuse of AI technology. Expressing concern over the circulation of manipulated images and videos of celebrities, she called for stricter laws, public awareness and accountability.
In Thursday’s post, however, the actress focused not only on the law but also on individuals’ personal responsibility. She said that misusing technology was wrong, and people also bore responsibility for helping spread that wrongdoing.
In the final line of her post, she directly addressed social media users, writing, “You may want to think about whether you want to become part of a criminal’s wrongdoing and reveal your own lack of conscience.”