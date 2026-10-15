Since when did disrespecting others become a source of income, asks Mehazabien

On 13 October, objectionable videos featuring the names of Mehazabien and Pori Moni were circulated through the Instagram account of private television channel Maasranga Television. The channel later said its account had been hacked and that fake images and videos created through the misuse of AI technology had been posted. The organisation said it had recovered the account and removed the content.

Fact-checking organisation Rumor Scanner investigated the incident. In a report published on Wednesday, it said the videos in question were not real. They had been created by using face-swap technology to superimpose the two actresses’ faces onto other videos. Maasranga authorities also expressed regret over the incident and said they would take legal action.

Mehazabien shared her views on the issue on Thursday. At the beginning of her post, she wrote, “Creating false and fabricated content in someone’s name using AI and spreading it with the intention of humiliating them is not entertainment. It is a crime.”