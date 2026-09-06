Salman Shah: What happened in that Eskaton Road flat on Friday

The day was Friday, exactly 30 years ago today, 6 September, 1996. On that autumn morning, Salman Shah’s death left a deep void in the Dhallywood film industry. His family name was Shahid Chowdhury Mohammad Shahriar Emon. He was born on 9 September, 1971, in Zakiganj upazila of Sylhet. His father was Komor Uddin Chowdhury and his mother Neela Chowdhury. Salman was the eldest son of the family.

He arrived in 1971, departed in 1996, at just 25. It was a short life. Why did he leave so young? Why did he have to die? Three decades later, those questions remain unanswered. The case is still before the court.

What exactly happened that day remains shrouded in mystery. However, the events of that day have been described at various times in the accounts of his close relatives. At the time, actor Salman Shah lived in a flat at Eskaton Plaza on New Eskaton Road in Dhaka. At around 7am that day, his father went to the Eskaton residence to meet his son Shahriar Chowdhury Emon. But he returned without seeing him.