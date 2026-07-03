‘Royal wedding’: Swift and Kelce kick off star-studded celebrations

The main act of pop sensation Taylor Swift’s wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce was due to get underway Friday, as celebrities flooded New York for the A-lister extravaganza at the storied Madison Square Garden.

The billionaire singer and three-time Super Bowl champion, both 36, opened the festivities Thursday with an exclusive rehearsal dinner—only around 100 guests were invited.

Swift, who announced her engagement to Kelce last August, has been tight-lipped about what will surely be the wedding of the year, and guests have reportedly signed non-disclosure agreements.

But all signs point to the celebrations, which fall as Americans mark the 250th US anniversary, being a glitzy affair befitting one of the world’s most famous couples.