7 highly anticipated K-dramas this November

Based on a hit webtoon by the same name, 'Dr. Brain' is going to be Apple TV+’s first-ever Korean-language original. This series is also the debut drama of the famous Korean filmmaker Kim Jee-Woon, who’s known for movies like ‘A Tale of Two Sisters’ and ‘I Saw the Devil’. 'Dr. Brain' is a sci-fi thriller that tells the story of Lee Sun-Kyun as Lee Se-Won, who is a neuroscientist. He has an eidetic memory and strong math skills but is unable to express any feelings. When Se-Won was a child, his mother died due to a hit-and-run accident. Due to that, he decided to become a brain scientist. He’s a genius who can recall everything he sees. Then 20 years after his mother’s death, he becomes a famous PhD scientist in the brain science field.

One day he’s contacted by a mysterious man who asks him to search for a way to access the memories of a man who took his own life. He becomes interested and agrees to do so. But despite his attempts, he fails. A couple of days later, Se-won starts to witness horrific hallucinations as his mind descends into chaos. Then he realizes that he can now read the memories of people who have died to figure out the truth of what happened. 'Dr. Brain' is an intriguing blend of imaginative science-fiction and mystery. The drama consists of six episodes, with new ones released every Wednesday from 4 November through 10 December.