Xefer, Rafsan begin new chapter: Haldi in morning, wedding in Evening
Putting an end to months of speculation, singer Xefer Rahman and presenter Rafsan Sabab are tying the knot today, Wednesday. One of the entertainment industry’s most talked-about relationships is finally taking an official turn.
According to close sources, the couple will celebrate their Haldi ceremony in the morning, followed by the wedding ceremony in the evening.
Sources close to both families said the wedding is being held at a resort in Aminbazar, on the outskirts of Dhaka, in the presence of family members and close friends from the entertainment world.
Wedding invitations have already been sent out. However, when contacted, singer Xefer Rahman declined to comment on the matter.
Rumours about Xefer and Rafsan’s relationship had been circulating for about a year. Despite frequent speculation in the media and on social platforms, both consistently described each other as “good friends” and chose to remain private about their personal lives.
Xefer, in particular, has repeatedly said she prefers not to discuss personal matters publicly. Today, however, all speculation comes to a joyful close as their relationship reaches its happy ending.
According to those close to the couple, their bond grew out of a long-standing friendship, which eventually led them to decide on marriage.
Discussions intensified in mid-2024 when photos of the two travelling together in Thailand surfaced on social media. At the time, Xefer maintained that she had nothing to say about her personal life.
It is worth noting that Rafsan Sabab ended his three-year marriage with physician Sania Esha toward the end of 2023. Announcing the separation on Facebook, he wrote that the decision had been made after careful thought and that parting ways was the most respectful solution for both.
With all rumours now laid to rest, Xefer Rahman and Rafsan Sabab step into a new phase of life today—marking the beginning of their journey together with a morning Haldi and an evening wedding ceremony.