Xefer, Rafsan begin new chapter: Haldi in morning, wedding in Evening

Putting an end to months of speculation, singer Xefer Rahman and presenter Rafsan Sabab are tying the knot today, Wednesday. One of the entertainment industry’s most talked-about relationships is finally taking an official turn.

According to close sources, the couple will celebrate their Haldi ceremony in the morning, followed by the wedding ceremony in the evening.

Sources close to both families said the wedding is being held at a resort in Aminbazar, on the outskirts of Dhaka, in the presence of family members and close friends from the entertainment world.

Wedding invitations have already been sent out. However, when contacted, singer Xefer Rahman declined to comment on the matter.