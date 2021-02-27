7th Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival kicked off Friday

“This time, we felt like it is not just a zero budget film that we appreciate. But we also got the courage to organise the festival with a low budget too, which is our first online international festival,” said festival director Rafi Ahmed.

Later, pro-vice-chancellor of ULAB, professor Shamsad Mortuza, shared his speech, “Now this is a demarcating platform, use your mobile phone to express yourself, so you have your voice and your own choice”.

professor HM Jahirul Haque, the vice-chancellor of ULAB, said in his inauguration speech, “It’s a very proud moment that the festival has got 178 films and among them, 36 films are selected. Few will be screened tomorrow (Saturday) at STAR Cineplex. I acknowledge the contributions of the team of DIMFF, juries and all other members and inaugurate this festival.”

After all the speeches, out of thirty-six, seven films were screened in the first session of the day. The hosts also took responses from audiences and guests.