Sabnam Faria ties the knot

Speaking to Prothom Alo shortly after the ceremony, Faria reflected, “Marriage has always felt complicated to me—more anxiety than joy. Having gone through a range of deeply personal and complex experiences regarding marriage, I had almost resigned myself to the thought that this chapter would never return in my life. Yet, with the passage of time and an unexpected decision from the family, here I am, beginning anew.”

The wedding was solemnised at the Al Mustafa Mosque on Madani Avenue, Dhaka, with the attendance of close family and friends.