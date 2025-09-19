Entertainment

Sabnam Faria ties the knot

Model and actress Sabnam Faria has entered into matrimony.

The wedding ceremony took place after the Asr prayers this Friday, in the presence of close relatives from both families, Faria confirmed to Prothom Alo.

Her groom, Tanzim Tayiab, is from Rajshahi. He completed his postgraduate studies at the University of South Wales in Australia and currently serves as an Assistant Vice-President at a leading private bank in Bangladesh.

Speaking to Prothom Alo shortly after the ceremony, Faria reflected, “Marriage has always felt complicated to me—more anxiety than joy. Having gone through a range of deeply personal and complex experiences regarding marriage, I had almost resigned myself to the thought that this chapter would never return in my life. Yet, with the passage of time and an unexpected decision from the family, here I am, beginning anew.”

The wedding was solemnised at the Al Mustafa Mosque on Madani Avenue, Dhaka, with the attendance of close family and friends.

Owing to the sudden nature of the decision, Faria’s only sister-in-law, currently abroad, was unable to attend.

“We plan to host a post-wedding reception at a later date with colleagues, relatives and close friends. We ask for everyone’s prayers and good wishes for this new journey,” she added.

Sabnam Faria previously wed Harunur Rashid Opu in 2018, who at the time was serving as a senior manager at a private marketing firm.

