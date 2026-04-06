Actor's death triggers massive strike in West Bengal entertainment industry

India’s West Bengal entertainment industry has announced an indefinite strike beginning 7 April, escalating calls for stricter on-set safety measures following the tragic death of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee.

The actor died on 29 March after drowning while shooting for a television serial 'Bhole Baba Paar Karega,' as per the West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists' Forum.

The decision was formalised by the West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists' Forum after an emergency meeting held on 5 April at Technicians' Studio in Kolkata.