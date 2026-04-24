Meril-Prothom Alo Award
Alamgir receives lifetime achievement award
Veteran actor Alamgir has received Lifetime Achievement Award at the Meril-Prothom Alo Awards 2025.
The award and a cheque for Tk 300,000 were handed over to Alamgir by Runa Laila.
Anjan Chowdhury, Managing Director of Square Toiletries, placed a celebratory scarf around his shoulders.
Matiur Rahman, editor of Prothom Alo, was also present on stage.
The Lifetime Achievement segment was hosted by Afzal Hossain.
Thanking the audience for rising to honour him, Alamgir said, “I will cherish this for the rest of my life.”
He donated the prize money to the Prothom Alo Trust.