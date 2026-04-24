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Meril-Prothom Alo Award

Alamgir receives lifetime achievement award

Entertainment Correspondent
Dhaka
Veteran actor Alamgir at Meril Prothom Alo Awards 2025
Prothom Alo

Veteran actor Alamgir has received Lifetime Achievement Award at the Meril-Prothom Alo Awards 2025.

The award and a cheque for Tk 300,000 were handed over to Alamgir by Runa Laila.

Anjan Chowdhury, Managing Director of Square Toiletries, placed a celebratory scarf around his shoulders.

Matiur Rahman, editor of Prothom Alo, was also present on stage.

Anjan Chowdhury, Managing Director of Square Toiletries, drapes actor Alamgir with Lifetime Achievement Award honorary stole at the Meril-Prothom Alo Awards 2025 programme on 24 April 2025
Prothom Alo

The Lifetime Achievement segment was hosted by Afzal Hossain.

Thanking the audience for rising to honour him, Alamgir said, “I will cherish this for the rest of my life.”

Veteran actor Alamgir with his wife and eminent singer Runa Laila and daughter Akhi Alamgir at Meril Prothom Alo Awards 2025 on 24 April 2025
Prothom Alo

He donated the prize money to the Prothom Alo Trust.

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