Actor Shams Suman passes away
National Film Award-winning actor Shams Suman has passed away (Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilaihi Raji'un). He died at around 6:30 pm on Tuesday at a private hospital in the capital. The news of his death was first confirmed to Prothom Alo by actor Sujat Shimul.
Shams Suman was also working at Radio Bhumi.
Once a popular face in television dramas, he had an extensive career spanning stage, television, and film. However, he had been irregular in TV drama in recent years.
Some of the films he starred include Mon Jane Na Moner Thikana (2016), Coxsbazar-e Kakatuya, Chokher Dekha, Priya Tumi Sukhi Hou, Ayna Kahini, Bidrohi Padma, Joyjatra, Nomuna, and Hello Amit.
In 2008, he won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Swapnopuron.