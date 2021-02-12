'Acting is being destroyed by the focus on 'views''

I haven't worked with those who are acting nowadays. Apurba is the only one who I have worked with. His first drama was with me. He had a knack for learning. Everyone is watching Afran Nisho’s dramas. I had his acting brilliance. He, too, wanted to learn. I also like acting of Mehazabien. When she participated in the Lux Channel i Superstar competition she couldn’t speak Bengali well. At that time, I told her that you look beautiful, if you learn Bangla and take up acting, you will do well. Now she speaks Bangla very well in drama and acts in all excellent characters. The young people have a lot to learn. I will tell those who are getting a chance to act because of their number of views, keep practicing otherwise you will not survive in the profession.