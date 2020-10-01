Actor Afran Nisho's father passes away

Popular television actor Afran Nisho’s father Md Abdul Hamid Mia passed away on Thursday while undergoing treatment at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in the city.
The hospital’s manager Lutful Kabir said Abdul Hamid had been suffering from lung cancer, kidney and liver complications.
Seventy-five-year-old Abdul Hamid was a freedom fighter.
He was also a member of Tangail district council and general secretary of Bhuapur upazila Awami League.
Director Mizanur Rahman Aryan, who regularly works with Nisho, told Prothom Alo that Abdul Hamid was admitted to the hospital around 20 days ago.
Nisho’s father was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital’s non-COVID unit as he tested negative, he added.