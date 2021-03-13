Entertainment

Actor and MP Farooque in stable condition, says his son

Prothom Alo English Desk

The health condition of legendary actor and parliamentary member Akbar Hossain Pathan, popularly known as Farooque, who is undergoing treatment in Singapore, is stable, according to his son, reports UNB.

"My father has been receiving treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore for Tuberculosis (TB) problem. Physicians detected TB -related extra infection in his blood. But his condition is very stable," said his son Rowshan Hossain Pathan Shorot.

He is now under the supervision of physicians at a cabin of the hospital, he said.

Shorot bemoaned that a section of media wrongly reported that his father was shifted to ICU of the hospital as his condition deteriorated. It is not true.

"One of my cousin sisters gave the media wrong information due to miscommunication," he said.

Actor Farooque, who is also a freedom fighter, film producer and businessman, was elected MP from Dhaka-17 constituency in last national election.

