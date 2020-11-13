Actor Azizul Hakim on life support

Actor Azizul Hakim has been put on life support.
He was admitted to the hospital after he started vomiting Thursday evening. He was initially diagnosed with diarrhoea and later with the COVID-19.
Initially, he was undergoing treatment at home on physician's advice. Later, when his condition deteriorated, he was admitted to hospital. Everyone in his family is infected with the novel coronavirus.
Azizul Hakim's wife, actress and producer Jinat Hakim and son Redwan Hakim have also been suffering from coronavirus, but they are now somewhat healthy.
His daughter Naza, who is staying at her in-laws' house, has also sent her sample for test.
Earlier on Thursday, Azizul Hakim told Prothom Alo that he was very weak. His weakness increased after diarrhoea.