Actor, freedom fighter Mujibur Rahman Dilu passes away

Renowned Bangladeshi actor, director, theater activist and playwright Mujibur Rahman Dilu passed away on Tuesday at a hospital in the city, reports UNB.
He was 69.
Dilu, who had been suffering from severe pneumonia and other health problems, breathed his last at 6:30 am at United Hospital, according to his family members.
However, he tested negative for COVID-19.
Dilu, also a freedom fighter, was taken to the Intensive Care Unit of United Hospital on 15 January due to his critical health condition.
The actor's first namaz-e-janaza took place at Dhaka University's Central Mosque after Johr prayers.
Later, his body will be kept at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) premises from 3:00pm.
The veteran freedom fighter will be buried with state honour at the Banani graveyard after Asr prayers.
Born in 1952, Mujibur Rahman Dilu achieved critical acclaim for his performance as 'Malu' in popular drama series Songsoptok.
His notable plays include "Tathapi" and "Somoy Asomoy", among others. He directed and acted in the play Kingsuk Je Morute (1976) which was selected in the first Drama festival of Bangladesh.
He was also a coordinator of Tonatuni, a children's organisation.