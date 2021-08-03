Actor Jay Pickett dies at 60 on movie set

Pickett's death was confirmed on Facebook by Jim Heffel, his co-star and fellow producer on 'Treasure Valley', co-produced alongside Travis Mills. In the film, the actor was portraying a cowboy in search of his long-lost daughter, which he also wrote. "Yesterday I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person. Jay Pickett decided to ride off into the Heavens. Jay died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie Treasure Valley in Idaho. The way of a true cowboy,' Heffel said of Pickett, in the post.

Mills also shared a tribute to Pickett.

"Many of you have already heard about the tragedy that happened two days ago. Jay Pickett, our leading man, writer, producer, and creator of this movie passed away suddenly while we were on location preparing to film a scene," Mills wrote in a post on the film's official Facebook page Sunday.