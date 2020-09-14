Actor Mohiuddin Bahar passes away



The actor is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter, as well as many relatives and well-wishers. He will be buried at Dayaganj graveyard after Asr prayers today.







Mohiuddin Bahar was born on 26 December, 1947 in Laxmipur village of Motbi Union in Feni. From his childhood, he started associating with drama organisations from his passion for acting. As a child artist, Bahar made his debut in BTV's children's series 'Rose Rose'.







His journey in theatre began with theatre team Nagarik in 1986. In his television career, he went on to work with many notable creators including Humayun Ahmed, Hanif Sanket, Gias Uddin Selim and more.















