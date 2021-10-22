Entertainment

Actor-playwright-director Kayes Chowdhury no more

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Renowned actor, director and playwright Kayes Chowdhury passed away Thursday night at his Dhanmondi residence, reports UNB.

The renowned personality breathed his last at 7:30pm after returning home from a city hospital.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Kayes Chowdhury went there for regular kidney dialysis and passed away after returning home,” according to Actors Equity Bangladesh secretary general Ahsan Habib Nasim.

The actor’s namaz-e-janaza will be held Friday at Taqwa Masjid in Dhanmondi after Jumma prayers, said his nephew Salehin Chowdhury.

Advertisement

Kayes is primarily known for his work in television.

Several celebrities, including actors Rawnak Hasan, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, Siam Ahmed, and director Chayanika Chowdhury expressed condolences on social media over his untimely demise.

Read more from Entertainment
Advertisement