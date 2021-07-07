An institution has gone: Amitabh Bachchan

The demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar has left megastar Amitabh Bachchan deeply saddened.

Taking to Twitter, Big B extended his heartfelt condolences. "An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written, it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar," he wrote.

"My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss. Deeply saddened," the veteran actor added.