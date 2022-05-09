Animation film on Bangabandhu screened in New York

The ICT Division made the animation based on the book titled ‘Sheikh Mujib Amar Pita’, authored by the prime minister Sheikh Hasina, aiming to uphold Bangabandhu’s life before all particularly the new generation, at home and abroad.
Liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque was the chief guest at the premiere, while state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak was the special guest.
Palak said earlier the film was screened at different cinema halls in Bangladesh. Now the world premiere was organised in New York to highlight Bangabandhu's life, philosophy and political ideology before the world.
He said that another film is being made on the basis of Bangabandhu’s book titled ‘Oshomapto Attojiboni.’
Mentioning that a video game was made on the liberation war of Bangladesh, he said Bangladesh is slowly unlocking its potential in the gaming and animation market.
The animated film, directed by Sohel Mohammad Rana will be screened in different cities of the United States later.