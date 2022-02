Veteran actor and former bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger is all set to come up with the Slap Fighting Championship.

As per Variety, Arnold has teamed with YouTube creator Logan Paul to launch the contest next month—“featuring a roster of beefy men slapping the crap out each other.”

The match will be held on March 5 in Columbus, Ohio, and will be live-streamed for free on Logan Paul’s YouTube and Facebook channels.