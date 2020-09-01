Art maestro Mustafa Monwar turns 85

Mustafa Monwar, a prolific artist, fine-arts professor and media personality of the country, turns 85 on Tuesday, reports UNB.

Born on 1 September 1935 in Jashore to renowned poet Golam Mostafa - the Ekushey Padak winner eminent artist has served the country through being a maestro in the field of arts, after Bangladesh's independence in 1971.

The former chairman of Bangladesh Shishu Academy, Mustafa Monwar is known as one of the popular entertainers to the children all over the country and the "Puppet Man of Bangladesh", for his brilliant contribution as a masterful puppeteer.