Asaduzzaman Noor tests positive for COVID-19

Actor and lawmaker Asaduzzaman Noor tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday night, reports news agency UNB.

The 74-year-old, best known for playing the character ‘Baker Bhai’ in Humayun Ahmed’s television drama series “Kothao Keu Nei,” recently took a COVID-19 test as he felt unwell. The result came out positive.

He is now receiving treatment at home, Sammilita Sangskritik Jote president Ghulam Quddus said.