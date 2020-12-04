Asaduzzaman Noor tests positive for COVID-19

Prothom Alo English Desk
Abdul Qader (L), Asaduzzaman Noor and Lutfor Rahman George are seen in a still from 'Kothao Keu Nei'File photo

Actor and lawmaker Asaduzzaman Noor tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday night, reports news agency UNB.

The 74-year-old, best known for playing the character ‘Baker Bhai’ in Humayun Ahmed’s television drama series “Kothao Keu Nei,” recently took a COVID-19 test as he felt unwell. The result came out positive.

He is now receiving treatment at home, Sammilita Sangskritik Jote president Ghulam Quddus said.

Noor was the cultural affairs minister from 2014 to 2019. He has been elected as a lawmaker from Nilphamari-2 several times.

He is now a member of the parliamentary standing committee on the cultural affairs ministry.

Noor was awarded Swadhinata Padak in 2018, Bangladesh’s highest civilian honor, for his contribution to arts and culture.

