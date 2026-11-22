The 75th Miss Universe competition is underway in Puerto Rico in the Caribbean, with actress Samira Khan Mahi representing Bangladesh. She took to the stage for the national costume round at 5am Bangladesh time on 22 November.

Mahi’s national costume, designed around the theme of motherhood, had been revealed the day before. Wearing a red and white sari, a traditional outfit closely associated with Bengali women, she walked onto the stage with confidence, presenting a glimpse of Bangladesh through her attire.