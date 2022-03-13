Bollywood actress Sunny Leone arrives in Dhaka

It is being speculated that Sunny Leone came to Dhaka to take part in a family event, most likely a wedding, alongside some other Indian artists. Social media posts throughout the day claimed sightings of Nargis Fakhri, Raima Sen, Mimi Chakraborty, besides Leone.
Sunny Leone was recently denied a work permit to act in the Shamim Ahamed Roni directed Bangladeshi film “Soldier,” produced by Selim Khan.
The production company ‘Chairman Film Syndicate’ applied for the work permit, apparently in accordance with the rules.
On 2 March, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed Sunny Leone and 10 other Indian artists to come to Bangladesh to participate in the film.
However Leone’s work permit got cancelled, according to a gazette issued on 9 March.
The other Indian artistes however, were permitted to work for the film from 5 March to 4 September under certain conditions.
Leone is scheduled to leave Bangladesh later this week.