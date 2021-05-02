Adil Hussain: Didn’t want to act in films, most films didn’t inspire me

Actor Adil Hussain says before he was offered the 2010 hit “Ishqiya”, he never harboured a desire to enter Bollywood. He admits not caring much about the films being made at the time.

“My first film in Hindi language was “Ishqiya”. I never went to Bombay to look for work in films. I didn’t want to act in films, most of the films didn’t inspire me. I did not watch them or like them, apart from a very few,” he told IANS.

The actor recalls “Ishqyia” director Abhishek Chaubey had to convince him to come on board.

“When Ishqiya came to me, Abhishek Chaubey flew from Bombay to Delhi to convince me to act in his film. He asked me why I was not in Bombay, and I said that I don’t like the films and so why should I be in them. So, he said that this was a very different kind of film. He told me the story and I loved the story,” he says.