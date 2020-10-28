Aditya Roy Kapur: Have been caught making out in public

Bpllywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur admits he has been caught making out as well as urinating in public in the past.

Aditya’s confession came when he was asked what he would prefer—getting caught making out in public or relieving in public.

The actor said urinating “in public will just be wrong for me to choose. It’s just a wrong message to give out. So, I would take a hit of being caught for making out in public”.

He then added: “Both have happened in life.”