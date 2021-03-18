Author Ashish Kaul sends notice to police station seeking action against Kangana

When contacted, Kangana’s advocate Rizwan Siddiquee said that he doesn’t have any reaction in the matter currently.

Kaul filed the FIR against Kangana for announcing the film “Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda” without his approval. According to the author, his book “Didda: The Warrior Queen Of Kashmir” is the only written work that details the story of Queen Didda.

Talking exclusively to IANS earlier, Kaul had said: “Copyright Act protects exclusivity. This is a non-bailable offence, which amounts to three years of jail term as recent High Court order. Besides my book, there is only one book in the world that mentions Didda. That 3,000-page book, ‘Rajataringi’, only has two pages on Didda where they talk about her sexual life, and how she killed her son and infant grandsons. The narrative of her being a nationalist who nurtured the undivided India has been written by only me.“

The case has been filed against Kangana, her sister Rangoli Chandel, Kamal Kumar Jain and Manikarnika Films Private Limited. Kaul’s FIR was filed for infringement of the copyright and various other sections including 420, which amounts to criminal breach of trust, cheating, cheating with knowledge that wrongful loss may ensure to the person whose interest the offender is bound to protect, as well as cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, punishable under Sections 406, 415, 418, 34, 120 B and 420 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 51, 63, 63A and other provision of The Copyright Act, 1957 and Section 65 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.