Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli arrested in drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of India said on Sunday that it has arrested Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli hours after the recovery of a small quantity of cocaine during searches at his Andheri residence.

The searches were carried out on Saturday.

The NCB had raided Kohli’s home late last evening and then took him to its office after recovering the banned narcotics, said NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.