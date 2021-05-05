Deepika Padukone tests Covid positive

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has reportedly tested Covid positive.

While an official confirmation on behalf of the actress is awaited, the website of IIFA tweeted the health update on Tuesday. “#DeepikaPadukone has tested positive for Covid-19. Get well soon, Deepika!” said a tweet on @IIFA.

Confirming the news, entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted: “Actress @deepikapadukone tests positive for #Covid. Wishing her a speedy recovery.”

Deepika is currently in Bangalore with her family. Earlier on Tuesday, her father, badminton icon Prakash Padukone had to be admitted to hospital due to high fever.

The actress’ mother Ujjala Padukone and younger sister Anisha have also tested also positive for Covid.