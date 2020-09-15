Jaya Bachchan slams people for defaming film industry

Amid the raging controversy over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and the subsequent blame game that has been going on for the past three months, Samajwadi Party member Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday raised the issue of continuous effort to defame the film industry in the Rajya Sabha.

Bachchan demanded the government to provide protection and put a ban on the unending bashing being faced by members of the film industry.

“Some of the people who have got name and fame have said it is ‘gutter’,” she said, without naming the individuals but added they should not defame the industry.

“It is the film industry that gave name and fame to many people,” she said. There is a continuous process to defame the industry for the things done by a handful, she added.