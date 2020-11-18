Kangana Ranaut demands justice for Bihar teenager who was burnt alive

IANS
Mumbai
kangana Ranaut
kangana RanautAFP

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday demanded justice for Gulnaz Khatoon, the Bihar teenager who was recently burnt alive. Gulnaz passed away on Monday.

“Our daughters are not safe, everyday there are bigger and even more heinous crimes against them unfold. Dear liberals I’ve a request don’t look at victims or criminals through your secular lens. At least don’t divide them, Let’s fight against injustice together #gulnaz_ko_nyay_do,” tweeted Kangana.

Meanwhile, the accused Chandan Rai has been arrested by Vaishali Police in Bihar. The police informed that efforts are on to nab co-accused Vinay Rai and his son Satish Rai.

Satish had allegedly poured kerosene on Gulnaz Khatoon and set her on fire on 30 October at Rasoolpur Habib village after she resisted eve-teasing. Gulnaz sustained 75 per cent burn injuries and succumbed on 16 November.

In her dying statement, she named Satish, his father Vinay, and cousin brother Chandan. The video statement of the victim went viral on the social media, wherein she alleged that Satish had set her on fire while Vinay and Chandan helped him commit the crime.

