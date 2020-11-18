Kangana Ranaut demands justice for Bihar teenager who was burnt alive

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday demanded justice for Gulnaz Khatoon, the Bihar teenager who was recently burnt alive. Gulnaz passed away on Monday.

“Our daughters are not safe, everyday there are bigger and even more heinous crimes against them unfold. Dear liberals I’ve a request don’t look at victims or criminals through your secular lens. At least don’t divide them, Let’s fight against injustice together #gulnaz_ko_nyay_do,” tweeted Kangana.

Meanwhile, the accused Chandan Rai has been arrested by Vaishali Police in Bihar. The police informed that efforts are on to nab co-accused Vinay Rai and his son Satish Rai.