Kangana Ranaut: I aim for light interaction but get extreme reactions

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut says her aim is to have light interaction with people but she gets extreme reactions for her comments and things spiral out of control.

“I feel a lot of things I do or I say is to have light-hearted interaction. At times people take it seriously because they are dead serious in their lives, and that way things just roll into one event, into another. But having said that, people that I may criticise, I find it absolutely easy to meet and interact with them again because my intentions have always been very light,” she said.

“somehow, people aren’t very comfortable with anybody being clear and honest in their interaction. I feel I get extreme reactions which sometimes take me aback also. When you do not have any agenda in your heart and if you’re not doing it for your personal ulterior motives you will always win. There are no two ways about it,” she added.