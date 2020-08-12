Kareena, Saif announce they're expecting ‘an addition to family’

IANS
Mumbai
default-image

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, announced on Wednesday that they were expecting an addition to their family.

“We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support.—Saif and Kareena,” said the announcement issued on Wednesday afternoon by the star couple through their office.

Saif and Kareena tied the knot on 16 October 2012. The couple has a son Taimur, who was born on 20 December 2016.

Interestingly, the announcement from the couple came on Wednesday, which happens to be the birthday of Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, Saif’s daughter from his first wedding with actress Amrita Singh.

Advertisement

More News

Vidya Balan: I find it easier to follow my heart

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan showcases a creation by designer Gaurang on the second day of the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) summer/resort 2015 in Mumbai. Photo : AFP

Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer

Sanjay Dutt

Rhea, family questioned over Sushant death

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty

Sanjay Dutt hospitalised, tweets to say he is ‘doing well’

Sanjay Dutt hospitalised, tweets to say he is ‘doing well’