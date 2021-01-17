Salman exempted again in blackbuck poaching case

Exempting Bollywood star Salman Khan from making an appearance on Saturday in connection with a case related to the poaching of two black bucks in Jodhpur in 1998, the district and sessions court on Saturday asked him to appear before it on 6 February.

Khan’s hearing was scheduled on Saturday in connection with a petition challenging a trial court order sentencing him to five years imprisonment.

“Considering the pandemic situation, we submitted an application seeking exemption from appearance,” Khan’s counsel Nishant Bora said.

Sessions judge Devendra Kachhawaha accepted the application and directed Khan to appear before the court on the next date of hearing on 6 February.