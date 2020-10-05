Salman Khan resumes shooting for ‘Radhe’

Superstar Salman Khan is super happy to be back on the sets of his film Radhe.

On Sunday, Salman took to Instagram and shared his happiness to resume shooting for “Radhe” after 6 months.

“Back to shoot after 6 ½ months ... feels good #Radhe,” he wrote.

Along with it, Salman posted a picture in which his face is turned against the camera. He is seen walking towards a race track.

Directed by Prabhudeva, “Radhe” also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.