Too busy, so unaware of Raj Kundra’s porn business: Shilpa

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has informed Mumbai Police that she remained too tied up in her work to know the porn apps or other activities of her husband Raj Kundra - who is under custody in the pornography racket case.

Shilpa further stated that Kundra had launched Viaan Industries Ltd around April 2015 and she was on the board till July 2020 when she quit owing to personal reasons, as stated in the charge sheet filed by the police on Wednesday against Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe.